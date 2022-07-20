Man commits suicide in Ranjangaon

Aurangabad, July 20:

A 36 years old man from other state committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan with a Tee-shirt at a Dhaba in Ranjangaon. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Satishbabu Ramlakhan Dodare (Uttar Pradesh).

Satishbabu had come to Nanded to his in-laws. On Tuesday, he came to Ranjangaon in search of work. He requested a Dhabba owner to let him stay for a night in his Dhabba as he has come here to find work. He allowed Satishbabu to stay at the Dhabba. When the owner came to Dhaba next morning, he found Satishbabu hanging to the ceiling fan with a Tee-shirt. He immediately informed the Waluj MIDC police. The police rushed him to Government Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC plice station while ASI D M Rathod is further investigating the case.