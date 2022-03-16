Man commits suicide over petty quarrel

Aurangabad, March 16:

A man Sanjaykumar Murlidhar Gadekar (39, Hanumannagar) committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday night.

Police said, Sanjaykumar was living with his parents, wife and brothers in Hanumannagar. He had a quarrel with his wife on Tuesday night and he hanged himself to a fan on the second floor of the house. When the family members came to know about it, they rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station while constable Laxman Hinge is further investigating the case.