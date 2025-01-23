Man damages digital board near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man was arrested today for damaging a digital board placed near the full statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University gate.

The accused was apprehended by the police shortly after the incident, and an investigation is underway. The digital board, displaying the message "The Symbol of Knowledge - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar," was located beneath the statue. Witnesses reported that the accused was loitering in the area and, in some accounts, was seen carrying a knife. He suddenly turned towards the statue and attempted to damage the board by cutting the letters with the knife. Upon noticing the damage, a crowd gathered around the statue, and the angry mob beat the accused. Police quickly arrived at the scene and arrested him. The accused, identified as Mahesh Kambale, is reportedly mentally unstable and under the influence of alcohol. DCP Nitin Bagate urged the public to remain calm and avoid falling prey to rumours, assuring that the situation is under control.