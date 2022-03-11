Man detained, robbed of Rs 2.19L

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 11:

Accused detained a scrap trader and robbed him of Rs 2.19 lakh on October 12, 2021. A case in this regard was registered with Jawaharnagar police station on March 10, almost after five months.

Complainant Shaikh Faheem Shaikh Saleem (Beed By-pass)mentioned in his complaint that his friend’s wife called him and told that her son was very ill and she need Rs 1,000 for his treatment. When he went to her house, he was detained in a house. Accused Sohel Bagwan, Raju, Shahrukh Patel and Syed Mukim severely beat him and robbed him of Rs 2.19 lakh. He managed to escape from the house next day and stayed in his friend’s house in a village at Khuldabad. Later he came to know that the accused were searching him and there is a threat to his life from them. Accordingly, a case has been registered while PSI Vasant Shelke is further investigating the case.