Man dies after dash by train

Aurangabad

A train dashed a youth while he was crossing the tracks at Kumbhephal Shivar on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Shivaji Shelke (28, Kumbhephal).

Shivaji was crossing the tracks on Saturday afternoon, when a train passing by dashed him. He sustained severe face injuries due to which it was difficult to identify him. The Karmad police rushed to the spot and identified him on the basis of the documents found with him.