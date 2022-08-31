Man dies after fallin in Ganesh idols immersion well

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

An unidentified person died after falling in a well used for Ganesh idols immersion well in Aurangapura area. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station and the police is trying to trace the identity of the deceased.

Police said, the fire brigade received the information about the man in the well at around 5 am. The fire brigade officers rushed to the spot and took the man out of the well and handed him over to the police. The police took the man to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

The police opined that the man would have fallen in the well at night. He had no documents so that his identity can be established.

Under the guidance of chief fire brigade officer R K Sure, duty in charge Haribhau Ghuge, Sangram More, Paresh Dudhe, Shivsambha Kalyankar, Akshay Nagare, Adinath Bakale and Subhash Dudhe took the man out of the well.