Man dies after friend stabs him on suspicion of flirting with wife

An auto rickshaw driver, who was stabbed by his friend on suspicion of flirting with his wife five days ago, died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Qader and the accused as Shaikh Meraj Shaikh Rafiq. Both are auto-rickshaw drivers and are residents of Samtanagar.

Meraj stabbed Qader at Kranti Chowk area on May 15 as he suspected him of making advances towards his wife. Meraj had a quarrel with Qader over the issue in the morning, but the nearby residents mediated and cooled them down. However, in the evening, both were waiting for passengers at Kranti Chowk. They had a squabble, which snowballed into a fight. Meraj stabbed Qader with a knife and fled. Quader was rushed to GMCH in a critical condition. He died on Wednesday night. A case of murder has been registered against Meraj with the Kranti Chowk police station.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Qader on knowing that Meraj had stabbed Qader, severely beat him up. He has been admitted to GMCH with a fractured leg. A strict police bandobast has been deployed so that Meraj does not escape from the hospital, said PI Dr GS Darade.