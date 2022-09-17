Man dies from falling from building

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

A man died after falling from the seventh floor of an under-constructed building at Itkheda on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Rupesh Varma (37).

Police said, Rupesh is a resident of Itkheda and his family is in jewellery business. Rupesh was taking psychological treatment for the past few years.

On Saturday, he left home at around 11 am and went to the nearby under-constructed building. The residents heard the sound of something falling. When they went there, they saw Rupesh lying in the pool of blood. The Satara police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took Rupesh to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The police opined that he may have committed suicide due to health reasons. A case of accidental death has been registered with Satara police station while constable Baban Shinde is on the case.