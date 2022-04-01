Man dies in accident

Aurangabad, April 1:

A motorcyclist died after a dash by an unidentified vehicle on Paithan - Aurangabad Road on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Farooq Hyder Pathan (Ganeshnagar,Pimpalwadi, Paithan tehsil).

Pathan was going from Esarwadi towards Dhangaon on his motorcycle on Wednesday night. An unidentified vehicles dashed his motorcycle and he was seriously injured.

The MIDC police and the residents rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

Pathan is survived by his parents and an elder brother. A case has been registered with Paithan MIDC police station.