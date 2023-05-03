Man dies in accident

Man dies in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old man Shaikh Rafiq Shaikh Rustum (Bhoiwada) who was injured in an accident died while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to details, Shaikh Rafiq was crossing the road in front of Amarpreet Hotel at 9.30 pm on April 29. A speeding motorcycle hit him. He was admitted to GMCH where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning. A case was registered against the rider on the basis of the complaint lodged by the sister of the deceased.

