Man dies in railway accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man died after being hit by a train near the railway tracks on Sunday morning, near the Sangramnagar flyover. The deceased was identified as Dinkar Bandu Dandge (36, Bhimgad, Osmanpura), according to PI Atul Yerme. Police stated that Dandge, originally from Beed, had visited his in-laws. He was found injured near the tracks by the Sangramnagar flyover and was rushed to GMCH, where doctors declared him dead. The Osmanpura Police have registered an accidental death report.