Man dies in truck-motorbike collision near Gade Jalgaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a 28-year-old man died on the spot, while his 5-year-old son sustained grave injuries after the motorcycle on which they were riding was hit by a speeding truck near Gade Jalgaon on Wednesday noon.

It so happened that Amol Vilas Malose (of Gade Jalgaon) along with his son was riding towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on his motorcycle (bearing number MH20 BJ 5182) on Wednesday 12 noon. While passing through Jalna Road, the speeding truck (bearing number MH 12 WJ8977) hit the two-wheeler. The duo were thrown away from the vehicle. Amol died on the spot, while his son Swaraj sustained serious injuries. Acting upon the information, assistant police inspector (API, Karmad) Pratap Navghare deployed a team of constables comprising Sunil Lahane, Sunil Gore, and Dada Dhawale towards the accident spot. The cops rushed the injured victims to the government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Later on, the police cleared the road and restored the traffic on Jalna Road.

Meanwhile, a large number of villagers gathered at the accident spot. Amol was a marginal landholder and was earning his livelihood by working at a petrol pump. He leaves behind a family comprising parents, a brother, a wife, and one injured son. A pall of gloom descended in the village over the sudden death of the father and they also expressed sympathy towards the minor son whose health is reported to be critical.