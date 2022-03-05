Man dies of electrocution

Aurangabad, March 5:

A man died of electrocution while watering the under-construction house with the help of an electric motor at Wadgaon Kolhati on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Narsingh Thoke (48). Thoke was an engineer and lived with his wife and two daughters at Swarajyanagar in Wadgaon Kolhati area. Today, he was watering the under-construction house at around 1 pm with an electric motor when he was electrocuted. He fell unconscious on the ground. The nearby resident rushed him to a private hospital in Bajajnagar and later to the government hospital. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while ASI Vasant Javade is further investigating the case.