Man drowns in Pazar Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man drowned in Pazar Lake on Sunday evening at Lalu Naik Tanda. The deceased has been identified as Rohidas Hari Rathod (48, Chincholi, Lalu Naik Tanda). Rohidas drowned in Pazar Lake on Sunday evening. Rathod had spent the day working in the fields. In the evening, he went to wash his hands and feet near the lake. He slipped and fell into the water. Fishing nets set up in the lake trapped his foot, causing him to drown. The Chikalthana police have recorded the incident.