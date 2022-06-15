Man duped of Rs 34L in name of ‘KBC’

Aurangabad, June 15:

Fraudsters duped a retired employee of Rs 34.06 lakh on the lure of winning a prize of Rs 1.15 crores. A case in this regard has been registered against 17 persons with Harsul police station.

Police said, complainant Sudhakar Khandagale (Siddheshwarnagar, Jadhavwadi) has been retired from a private company recently. A year back, he received a message on his whatsapp about ‘Koun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) that he has won two lucky draws of Rs 33 lakh and Rs 51 lakh respectively. He was asked to contact on the given phone number. When he contacted on it, he was told that he will have to pay a tax of Rs 34,06,497 on the winning amount of Rs 1.15 crores. Khandagale sent the amount on the given bank account.

The accused included Sanjeet Mondal, Avshesh Kumar, Piyush Kumar, Roshan Ahmed, Priyanka Kumari, Mohammad Ashiq, Ankit Giri, Kartik Rao, Ramrajan Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Ritu Path, Sunil Kumar, Faiz, Ajay Gupta, Sanjay Kumar, Suraj Ravidas and Abhishek Shukla, as mentioned in the complaint. PI Amol Devkar is further investigating the case.

Man duped of Rs 96L

In another incident, Prashant Harish Dixit (Nakshatrawadi), a private company employee was duped of Rs 96 lakh by two cyber fraudsters, impersonating as officers of a mobile phone app. They asked Dixit to download Any Desk app, through which, they withdrew Rs 96 lakh from his wallet. A case has been registered with Satara police station while PI Surendra Malale is further investigating the case.