Man duped of Rs 7.5L

Aurangabad

Three fraudsters from Gujarat duped a small scale industrialist from the city of Rs 7.5 lakh on the lure to give lucrative profit by uploading advertisements of the branded companies on the social media.

The cheating occurred between October 4 and November 29, 2022. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station against the accused Ankur Yadav, Abhijeet Sharma and Rakesh Mishra (all residents of Gujarat).

Police said, the complainant is a resident of Swatantrya Sainik Colony and he is small scale industrialist. He received a business offer in which he was assured of lucrative profit by purchasing a plan to upload advertisements of the reputed companies on Facebook. He was assured of daily income in the plan. Initially, he invested Rs 47,500 and the fraudsters used to send Rs 1,000 daily in his account. After having confidence in the investment, he invested more money in the scheme. He was duped of Rs 7.5 lakh, he mentioned in his complaint. PI Rajendra Holkar is further investigating the case.