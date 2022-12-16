Man duped of Rs 90K online

Aurangabad

A cyber fraudster duped a man of Rs 86,295 online by saying that his last month’s electricity bill has not been updated and his power supply will be disconnected immediately. The incident occured on October.

Police said, Javed Khan Ismail Khan (Shahnagar, Beed By-pass) received a message in the name of Maharashtra State Power Corporation Ltd that his electricity bill has not been updated and the electricity supply will be disconnected by night. He was asked in the message to contact the concerned officer on the given mobile number.

The person on the phone told him that his name is Rakesh Singh and asked some asked him to provide some details. Later, Rs 86,295 was deducted from his account. When realized that he was cheated, he lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar police station. PI Sushil Jumde is further investigating the case.