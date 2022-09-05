Man dupedof Rs 6.5L on lure of partnership

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

A real estate professional from Sajapur in Waluj Mahanagar area was duped of Rs 6.5 lakh on the lure of making him a partner in a business. Waluj MIDC police have booked five persons in this regard.

The accused have been identified as Annasaheb Jogdand (Samarthnagar), Nikhil Tiwari (Vedantnagar), Shaikh Shamiya Kulmus, Shaikh Ume Kulmus Farhan and Shaikh Rubina.

Police said, complainant Bhushanraj Mukhade (Sajapur) met accused Jogdand, Tiwari and Sachin Waibase in 2016. They told that they are partners in a company named Aurangabad Industrial Park. They are developing a site at Gut on 7 in Sajapur and they will make him 17.5 per cent share partner in this project, if he invest in it.

Mukhate checked the documents of the land, it was found that Irshad Ahmed alias Babbu Shaikh Anwarul Haq purchased this land from four brothers from Sajapur. The heirs of Irshad Ahmed, Shaikh Shamiya Kulmus, Shaikh Ume and Shaikh Yousuf alias Sabiya in 2017 had signed the ‘General Power of Attorney (GPA) in the names of the partners of the Aurangabad Industrial Park. After verifying the documents, Mukhate paid Rs 5 lakh to the partners on May 7,2019 and also deposited Rs 50,000 each in the accounts of the owners Shaikh Shamiya Kulsum, Shaikh Ume Kulsum and Shaikh Rubina.

After few days, he came to know that this land is being sold to a third person. Hence, Mukhate inquired about the land, he found that it was ceiling land, and the claim for it is pending in the court.

A case has been registered against five accused, while PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.