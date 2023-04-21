Man dupes devotees on lure of taking to Balaji pilgrimage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man duped 158 devotees of Rs 5.53 lakh (Rs 3,500) each for taking them to Balaji pilgrimage. A case has been registered against the accused Dnyaneshwar Nikam with Begumpura police station, said PI Vitthal Pote.

According to the complainant Vaishali Yeljale, she received the information in September 2022 that Sham Joshi from Jalna arrange a tour for the Balaji pilgrimage. She called Joshi on phone and told him that she want to go on the pilgrimage. Joshi gave her phone number of Nikam and told her that he looks after all the arrangements. She contacted Nikam on September 16, 2022, and sent Rs 3,500 to each of the 158 persons, all amounting to Rs 5.53 lakh. However, Nikam took only six persons on the pilgrimage on January 24 and assured others that he will take them on February 1. He later started ignoring their calls.

He brought the six persons back to the city on February 6. The complainant and other people took Nikam to Begumpura police station. He was allowed to go when he gave a cheque of Rs 5.53 lakh to the complaint. However, the cheque was dishonoured, Yeljale mentioned in her complaint. API Hareshwar Ghuge is further investigating the case.