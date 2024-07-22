Man ends life over marital dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 29-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself in the Satara area of the city due to a marital dispute.

The incident came to light at 9 am, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Akash Kamble.

The parents of Akash are retired teachers and live at Rajgruha Housing Society in Satara. The deceased was married a year ago. His wife went to her parents' house for the past few months.

He tried to convince his wife to come back. But, she did not return to her in-laws' house.

Akash was constantly trying to contact his wife. He spent Sunday night time with his family. But, he was found hanging in his room at 9 am today. A preliminary enquiry of police indicates that he had committed suicide due to a marital dispute.