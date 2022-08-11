Man exploits 22-yr-old under pretext of marriage

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Waluj MIDC police station has registered an offence and arrested a man on the charge of exploiting a 22-year-old outstation girl, under the pretext of marrying her, in the Waluj MIDC area.

The young victim is a native of Madhya Pradesh. She lost father and owing to her poor financial condition, the girl arrived in search of a job at Waluj MIDC in 2016. She got a job in one company and started staying at Pandharpur.

In 2017, she got introduced to Syed Nabi Syed Lala (35, Ranjangaon), and they used to meet regularly. They developed close relations and fell in love. The accused also claimed that he wanted to marry her. In the meantime, the victim shifted her residence to Wadgaon. The accused offered her sedatives and exploited her. Under the false claim of marrying her, the accused would frequently exploit her. He also videographed the exploitation. Later on, he shifted the residence of the victim to Jogeshwari and continued to exploit her by threatening of uploading the obscene video on social media and making it viral. In the meantime, the victim got pregnant and gave birth to a son, two years ago.

After the birth of a baby boy, the accused started avoiding her and was delaying the marriage. The couple would exchange heated arguments over the issue of marriage. On August 4, the accused abused and beat the victim when she raised the issue of solemnising their marriage.

Fed up with the torture and to get rid of the issue, the victim complained to the police station against Syed Nabi Syed Baba. The police have also arrested her. When produced in court, the judiciary awarded two days police custody remand (PCR) to him. Further investigation is on by assistant police inspector Gautam Wavale.