Man exploits woman using photo threats

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and exploited by a man who threatened to make her photos viral on social media.

The accused, Ravi Raju More, a resident of Ambelohal, Gangapur, is accused of coercing the woman into a hotel in Bajajnagar, where he assaulted her multiple times.

Befriended and threatened

The victim, who lives in an industrial area with her family, first encountered Ravi when he befriended her and obtained her mobile number. The two frequently spoke on the phone, and in September 2024, they met near a college. During this meeting, Ravi clicked photos of them together.

When the woman refused his repeated demands to meet again, Ravi resorted to threats, warning her that he would show the photos to her parents. Terrified, she agreed to meet him, after which he took her to a hotel near Maharana Pratap Chowk, where he allegedly assaulted her and secretly recorded the act on his mobile phone.

Incident uncovered by parents

The exploitation continued as Ravi used the photos to blackmail the woman into further meetings. The victim’s sudden withdrawal and unusual behaviour raised concerns among her parents, who gently questioned her. Gaining her trust, they uncovered the truth and immediately approached the MIDC Waluj police station.

Police investigation underway

A case of rape has been registered against Ravi Raju More, and an investigation is underway. Authorities have warned of strict action against individuals using threats and blackmail to exploit others. This incident highlights the importance of parental vigilance and trust in uncovering and addressing such crimes.