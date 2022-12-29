Man falls prey to honour killing

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

In an honour killing case, a man killed a man with an axe over an inter-caste marriage with his sister. The incident occurred at Isarwadi Phata in Waluj Mahanagar on Thursday evening.

Police said, the deceased Babasaheb alias Bapu Chaburao Khillare (30, Bhokar, Shrirampur) married a girl from another caste. Her brother Sachin Shamrao Natkar (25, Bhokar) was angry over the marriage. He killed Babasaheb with an axe by hitting him on several occasions. The police arrested the accused Sachin late at night.

Babasaheb married a girl from another caste five years back. However, a year back, his wife left him and was living with her parents. Her brother Sachin was very angry with it.

On Thursday, went to meet his brother Nandu Khillabe at Sarangpur, Gangapur. Sachin came to know about it. At around 4 pm, he came to Isarwadi Phata, where Babasaheb, Nandu, and his wife were selling hurda. Sachin attacked Babasaheb with an axe and fled on a motorcycle.

On receiving the information, ACP Ashok Thorat, PI Sachin Ingole, PSI Laxman Umbare, Shevale ASI Narayan Butte, and others rushed to the spot and took the injured Babasaheb to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Waluj police station. The police arrested accused Sachin from Nagar district.