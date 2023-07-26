Man forges sister-in-law's signatures to steal three vehicles

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a distressing incident, a man has been accused of duping his sister-in-law by forging her signatures to transfer three vehicles, including two cars and a motorcycle, after the death of her husband. The case has been registered with the Vedantnagar police station against including the her brother-in-law, his father, an RTO officer, an agent, and an unidentified man. The accused have been identified as Vijaykumar Gangwal (70 years old, father-in-law), and Swapnil Gangwal (35, Sai Siddharth Enclave, Cidco Mahanagar) and others.

According to the complaint lodged by the 43-year-old woman, she was married to Nikhilkumar Gangwal in 2008. Unfortunately, Nikhilkumar passed away in 2017, leaving behind two cars and a motorcycle in his name. After his demise, the situation took a turn for the worse as her in-laws allegedly began subjecting her to harassment.

The fraudulent act unfolded when her brother-in-law, Swapnil Gangwal, purportedly orchestrated the transfer of the two cars to different individuals by forging her signatures. Realizing that she had been deceived, the woman promptly filed a complaint with the Vedantnagar police station.

Subsequently, Police Sub-Inspector Uttareshwar Munde launched an investigation into the matter. The investigation revealed that the woman's signatures had indeed been forged, leading to the fraudulent transfer of the vehicles. As a result, a case was registered against the culprits involved in the act.

The police have now intensified their efforts and initiated a massive manhunt to apprehend the RTO officer and the agent responsible for orchestrating the fraudulent scheme.