Man found dead after daughter’s reception

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

A man who was missing after the reception of his daughter was found dead in a percolation tank at Sajapur in Waluj Mahanagar on Tuesday.

Family members of the bride and groom's families were shocked over the incident.

According to details, Sameer Chand Shah (Chandwad, Nashik) along with his wife Shahinbi son Sahil and daughter Sania migrated to the city in search of employment. He came to Waluj industrial estate and settled at Sajapur.

He used to do whatever work he gets besides driving. He did the marriage of his daughter to Sameer Shaikh, a youth from his relatives.

The wedding ceremony of Sania and Sameer Shaikh was held on February 18.

There was a reception programme (walima) at Dhorkin on February 20. Sameer Shah along with relatives went to Dhorkin. Sameer Shaikh returned home after giving best wishes to his daughter and son-in-law on Sunday night.

All the family members and relatives, after the reception programme, went asleep at night.

All the family members and relatives woke up Monday and found the man missing. They searched in the village and other places. His mobile phone was also found switched off.

Meanwhile, a body of an unknown man was found floating in a percolation tank of Sajapur on Tuesday morning. MIDC Waluj Police called the fire brigade personnel and took out the body from the pond.

The deceased was identified on the basis of his clothes and documents from him.

Family members were shocked to hear the news that it was Sameer Shah’s dead body.

A pal of gloom descended at Sajapur as the news spread like wildfire.

There is a mystery about his taking extreme step. A case of accidental death was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station.