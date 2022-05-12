Man found dead in mysterious condition in Ranjangaon

Aurangabad, May 12:

Tension prevailed in Ranjangaon area as a man was found dead in a mysterious condition on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Tuntunkumar Ramakant Thakur (34, Bagmara, Bhagalpur Bihar). The reason for the death was not known yet.

Waluj MIDC police received information that Tuntunkumar, a resident of another state and living as a tenant in the house of Nazim Razzaq Syed at Mangalmurti Colony in the Ranjangaon Shenpunji area was found dead in his room.

His neighbours Azhar Baig and Danish Shaikh first noticed him lying dead in this room. Tuntunkumar was lying in half-naked condition and had bleeding from the backside of the head and underarm.

PI Sandeep Gurme, second PI Shamkant Patil, API Gautam Wavale, PSI Rajendra Bangar, Chetan Ogale, head constable Dashrath Khosre, constables Avinash Dhage, crime branch API Mahadunge, PSI Kalyan Shelke, PSI Jondhale, ASI Nana Patare, head constable Rajendra Salunke, Vijay Nikam and others rushed to the spot and took Tunkunkumar to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. API M R Ghunawat is further investigating the case.

The reason for the death was not known and it will be cleared after the postmortem report is received, said PI Gurme.