Man found dead in well

Aurangabad, March 10:

A man was found dead in a decayed condition in a well at Aland in Phulambri tehsil on Thursday.

Farmer Eknath Tulshiram Paighavhan has a well in his far. On Thursday, when he went to the farm the well was stinking, and found a body floating on the surface of the water. He immediately informed the villagers and Vadod Bazar Police.

PI D K Malode, Sanjay Jivrag, Mushtaq Shaikh and others rushed to the farm and took out the body with the help of the villagers. The body was in half-naked condition and was completely decayed. The police opined that the body was in the well for around three days. The identity of the male body was not known and it was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem. The police have appealed to the residents to contact the police in case of any information about the person. A case has been registered in the Vadod Bazar police station while PSI Sharad Pawar is further investigating the case.