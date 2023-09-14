Man found dead mysteriously at Masnatpur; no injuries on body

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 39-year-old man Gautam Magare, a resident of Masnatpur was found dead in mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning. He had come from his workplace in the evening but found dead in the morning. He had no injury marks on the body, but had blood stains on the entire body and a half-burnt Agarbatti was found lying on his waist. The doctors have not disclosed the postmortem report yet. There has been the discussion of black magic in the area. Gautam worked in a paint shop in Ramnagar. His wife left his two years back and he lives alone in a room at Masnatpur. On Wednesday night, he came from work in the evening and went to sleep. Next morning, he was found dead in his room.

No injuries were found in his body but had blood stains on face and body. It is estimated that the blood is of any animal. The covered his body due to the blood on it. The doctors have kept the postmortem report reserved for the experts’ opinion.