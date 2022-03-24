Man found in unconscious condition in Sajapur dies

Aurangabad, March 24:

A 35 years old man was found in an unconscious condition at Sajapur Chowk on Wednesday night. He was admitted to the Government Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. However, the mystery about his death, whether it is an accident or treachery remains unsolved.

The unidentified man was found in a pool of blood in an unconscious condition at Sajapur Chowk on Solapur - Dhule Highway on Wednesday at around 9.30 pm. The residents informed the Waluj MIDC police immediately. The police then rushed the man to the Government Hospital. The doctors declared him dead after examination at around 10.30 pm.

A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Sukhdev Bhagade is further investigating the case.

The deceased is around 35 years old and has not been identified yet. He was wearing a brown shirt and black pants. There were several injury marks on his head and face, the sources said.