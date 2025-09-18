Man gets life imprisonment for killing local liquor seller; fine to compensate victim’s wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A court on September 18 sentenced Karan Bankar to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine for stabbing and killing Baban Devman Kuche, an illegal country liquor seller from Rajaray Takli, Khultabad. The court ordered that the fine be given to the deceased’s wife as compensation and directed the District Legal Services Authority to ensure proper relief for the family.

Baban’s wife, Deepali Kuche, told police that their family, primarily farmers, had started selling country liquor illegally due to insufficient farm income. Villagers, including Namdev Bankar, frequently visited their home to buy liquor. On May 10, 2023, after drinking liquor, Namdev verbally abused Deepali and their children and poured water over vegetables. Enraged, Karan attempted to attack Baban with an axe, but Baban wrested it away. Karan threw stones, issued threats, and left. Later, Karan returned with his minor brother, verbally abusing Baban for supplying liquor to their father. He then stabbed Baban in the back with a sharp knife, killing him. Khultabad police registered a murder case immediately.

Police Inspector Bhujang Hatmode filed the chargesheet. During the trial, Assistant Public Prosecutor B.R. Loya recorded statements from nine witnesses. Testimonies of the complainant, eyewitnesses, and investigating officers proved crucial. After reviewing the evidence, the court sentenced Karan to life imprisonment and ordered compensation to the victim’s wife.