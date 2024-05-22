Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Session court Judge S A Sinha sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for killing his wife.

The accused, Shaikh Osman Shaikh Ismail (44, Kasambari Dargah, Padegaon) strangled his wife Najneen to death with a nylon rope because she was suspecting on his character and always quarrelling with him.

If the accused fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional one-year imprisonment. As per the directives of the court, the amount of fine imposed on the accused should be paid as compensation to his children.

The court has also ordered the District Legal Service Authority to pay compensation to his children as per the rules. Circumstantial evidence, statements of neighbours of the accused and medical authorities were important to prove the charges.

Sayeeda Begum Syed Mahmud Ali (65, Asifiya Colony, Town Hall), the mother of the deceased, lodged a complaint. Accordingly, Najneen was married to Shaikh Osman 17 years ago.

They both lived near Qasambari Dargah area with two sons and three daughters for the last five to six years. Najneen was suspecting her husband’s character. There was always a fight between the two of them. Osman took a nylon rope and strangled Najneen to death at 1.30 pm on August 17, 2019.

After the crime, Osman went to the cantonment police station and informed policemen that he had killed his wife. However, the police only took note in the station diary without registering a case. On the basis of the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, a case was registered.

The then PSI Ganesh Suravase filed a chargesheet in the court after the investigation. During the hearing of the case, Additional District Government Pleader Satish Mundwadkar recorded the statements of 11 witnesses. After the hearing, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. Constable Bhausaheb Borde worked as a Pairvy officer.