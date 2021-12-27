Man gets lifer for killing brother-in-law

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

Additional sessions judge A S Kaloti on Monday sentenced life imprisonment and Rs 2,000 fine to Dharma Pratap Jadhav (22, Bavani Pangri, Badnapur, Jalna) for killing the husband of his cousin sister.

Dharma’s sister Jyoti married to Santosh Chavan in 2015, but he was a drunkard and often tortured her. She told her brother Dharma about her miseries and Dharma killed Santosh by slitting his throat in Satara area on July 22, 2018. A case was registered in Satara police station. The police investigated and arrested Dharma.

During the hearing district public prosecutor Avinash Deshpande examined statements of 14 witnesses. The court issued the aforesaid order as the charges were proved. Adv Siddharth Wagh assisted Adv Deshpande.