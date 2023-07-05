Man gets lifer for killing son

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The district and sessions court on Wednesday sentenced life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh to accused Dadarao Bhaurao Kolhe (65) for killing his son, who opposed Dadarao’s illicit relationship with a woman. The incident occurred in Kelgaon in Sillod tehsil in 2018. Kolhe had an illicit relationship with a woman from the village. As his son Prabhu Dadarao Kolhe, opposed his illicit relationship, Dadarao killed him on September 5, 2018. He then buried Prabhu’s body on the farm and then lodged a complaint with the Sillod rural police that his son was missing. After the investigation, the police registered a murder case against Dadarao.

The court after the hearing gave the aforesaid order. The order further stated that the amount of the fine should be given to the mother, wife and children of the deceased. Assistant prosecutor Sudesh Shirsat appeared for the prosecution.