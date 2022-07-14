Man gets PC for stealing auto-parts worth Rs 1.23L

Aurangabad, July 14:

Judicial magistrate M M Mali on Thursday remanded accused Aref alias Bambaiya Yaseen Ansari (35, Chistiya Colony) in police custody till July 16 on the charges of stealing auto spare parts from a truck parked in front of Badminton Hall in Avishkar Colony, a year back.

As per the complaint lodged by Nitin Bhaskar Jadhav (Takli Rajerai, Khuldabad), he is a driver of the truck owned by Shubham Age. On July 5, 2021, he loaded the truck with auto spare parts from Varroc Engineering Ltd in Waluj MIDC area. Later, he went to Avishkar Colony and parked the truck in front of Badminton Hall. He then went to his friend house for dinner. Next day, the complainant and the truck owner Aage went near the truck at around 4 am. They found that the material worth Rs 1.23 lakh were missing from the truck. A case was registered with Cidco police station.

The police after investigation, arrested Sharif alias Baba Rashid Shah (30, Naregaon) on July 29, 2021. He confessed that he along with Aref had stolen the spare parts but Aref was at large.

The police while patrolling on Wednesday, arrested Aref. He was produced before the court on Thursday. Assistant public prosecutor Zarina Durrani requested for the police custody of the accused.