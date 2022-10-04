Man has to repent for his sins

Aurangabad :

A man has a different appearance from outside and a different personality from inside. He might be suffering from inside but could be smiling for the world. Only a human is capable of doing such acts. He can even trick his creator. Such cheating is known as spiritual theft and a person has to repent for such acts later, said Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj in a lecture series held at the Shri 1008 Chandraprabhu Khandelwal Digambar Jain Temple, Vedantnagar on Tuesday.

Acharyaji said, when a man goes to the temple, he folds his hands and says to God that I am yours, and when he comes home, he says the same to his wife. Hence God thinks that there is no animal that lies like a man. We can avoid doing such things if we give our body, mind and senses to God with full devotion. Devotees were present in large numbers.