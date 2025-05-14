Man held 15 hours, stripped and assaulted; 3 arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A financial dispute over a vehicle pledged as collateral took a violent turn when a man was abducted, stripped, brutally assaulted, and photographed in the nude. The incident, which unfolded over fifteen hours, came to light after a local farmer tipped off Karmaad police, leading to the rescue of the victim and arrest of three accused.

The Pundaliknagar police have arrested Akash Jadhav, Kunal Gore, and Bhaskar Gaikwad all residents of the Pundaliknagar area following a complaint filed by Gopal Dhande (38, Shivajinagar). According to police, two months ago, Dhande rented an Innova Crysta for Rs 1,500 per day from Sunil Nagargoje, with Akash Jadhav acting as the middleman. Dhande later used the vehicle as collateral to obtain an Rs 8.1 lakh loan from Sunil Kajalkar of Jintur without the owner’s consent. This enraged Akash, who demanded the return of the vehicle multiple times. Akash and Kunal visited Dhande’s residence, dragged him to an isolated field near Pimpriraja village, and severely assaulted him on may 11. Later, Bhaskar Gaikwad joined them and allegedly stripped Dhande, took photographs of him in the nude using a mobile phone, and detained him at Akash’s residence overnight.

The next morning, the trio took Dhande to a bar in Karmaad, tore his clothes, and assaulted him again. As they were fleeing the area in Bhaskar's vehicle, locals alarmed by the situation alerted Karmaad police. Acting swiftly, police intercepted the vehicle, rescued the victim, and detained the accused. Police inspector Krishna Shinde of the Pundaliknagar police station confirmed that the accused had no prior criminal records and described the act as stemming from a personal vendetta. All three were produced in court and remanded to police custody until May 17.