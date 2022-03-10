Man held for lifting CCTV box in daylight

Aurangabad, March 10:

Kranti Chowk police have arrested Ganesh Rajendra Saudagar (28, Baijipura) on charge of stealing a CCTV Box in the city. The incident took place in Pushpanagari on Wednesday afternoon.

It is learnt that Alam Khawaja Tamoli (Sadatnagar) was fixing CCTV cameras under the Smart City Mission. While he was having lunch, three persons arrived near the vehicle (in which the CCTV cameras, boxes and other equipment were kept) and on finding that there is nobody near the vehicle, two accused dared to lift the box. Tamoli chased them and succeeded in catching Ganesh, while two of his accomplice managed to flee away. The Kranti Chowk police station has registered the case. Further investigation is on.