Man held with sword after police chase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man carrying a sharp sword was arrested by the Jawaharnagar police on Friday afternoon, following a brief chase in the Ciigma Hospital area.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Shaikh Adil Shaikh Javed from Shambhunagar, Chanakya Puri, was apprehended around 2 pm after attempting to flee the scene by jumping over a compound wall.

According to police inspector Ashok Sharmale, the sword, measuring 70 cm in length, was seized after Adil confessed to hiding it in nearby bushes. The arrest followed a tip-off received by police sub-inspector Maroti Khillare and constable Maroti Gore, who were on duty with Dial-112.

A case has been registered at the Jawaharnagar Police Station, and investigation is ongoing.