Man held with sword after police chase
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 16, 2024 10:35 PM2024-11-16T22:35:10+5:302024-11-16T22:35:10+5:30
A man carrying a sharp sword was arrested by the Jawaharnagar police on Friday afternoon, following a brief chase in the Ciigma Hospital area.
The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Shaikh Adil Shaikh Javed from Shambhunagar, Chanakya Puri, was apprehended around 2 pm after attempting to flee the scene by jumping over a compound wall.
According to police inspector Ashok Sharmale, the sword, measuring 70 cm in length, was seized after Adil confessed to hiding it in nearby bushes. The arrest followed a tip-off received by police sub-inspector Maroti Khillare and constable Maroti Gore, who were on duty with Dial-112.
A case has been registered at the Jawaharnagar Police Station, and investigation is ongoing.