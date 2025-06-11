Man hits lover with hockey over domestic dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a fit of anger, a man beat his live-in relationship partner with hockey, as she had gone to meet her mother without seeking his permission. The incident, in which the victim sustained severe injuries, took place at Bajrangnagar in Chikalthana on June 9. The name of the accused is Amol Shrirangnagraj Suradkar (36).

Police said, “ The 32-year-old spinster was staying in live-in with Amol for the past few months. On June 9 (Monday), her mother invited her for lunch. When she returned home at 5 pm, Amol picked a quarrel and later on beat her with a hockey stick in anger. Besides, he also threatened her of dire consequences if she informs the police about the incident. The victim then rushed to the hospital for treatment and later on lodged a complaint against Amol with MIDC Cidco police station. Further investigation is on.