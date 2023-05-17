Man hits mother-in-law with cooker
Published: May 17, 2023
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man hit his mother-in-law at Bhanudasnagar on Tuesday morning when she tried to intervene in the quarrel of the couple.
A case was registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station Against the accused Ashok Dhakne (Bhanudasnagar).
According to the details, Ashok had a quarrel with his wife over domestic issues. On learning this, his mother-in-law and brother-in-law went to his house and intervened in the matter.
The accused hit on the head of his mother-in-law with a cooker. She was injured in the incident. In the complaint, it was also stated that the accused also abused and beat up his wife and brother-in-law.