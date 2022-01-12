Man injured in accident dies

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

A hotel owner and his son on a motorcycle met an accident with a truck at Dattanagar Phata in Waluj Industrial area on Tuesday. The hotel owner Bhausaheb Sakhaji Thite (45, Kamlapur) died in the accident while his son Vitthal was saved.

Thite and Vitthal were going on a motorcycle (MH20 EN 5679) when their motorcycle dashed to a truck (MH 18 BG 6420). The father - son duo were seriously injured and the residents rushed them to a government hospital, where Thite died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Dashrath Khosre is further investigating the case.