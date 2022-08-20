Man injures neighbour with knife over beating pet dog

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

In a bizarre incident, a young boy was attacked with a sharp-edged knife, by a neighbour, over a petty issue of beating a pet dog, during midnight hours. The incident took place in Lane Number 2 at Ekta Colony in Satara Parisar, on August 19 at 1.30 am.

According to Kamlakar Sable (38, Ekta Colony) alleged that the accused Imran and one woman entered his house and entered into an argument over the issue of beating the dog. Later on, the duo abused and beat Sable, his wife and his son. Imran also attacked his son with a knife. Sable also mentioned that he also sustained injuries due to biting him.

Satara police have registered an offence in this regard. Further investigation is on.