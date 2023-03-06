Man intervening fight dies after few hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 40-year-old man intervening in a fight that took place over a petty dispute between children in the Chikalthana area died due to a cardiac attack after some time. A case of accidental death has been noted with the Cidco MIDC police station. A case will be registered after the post-mortem report is received, said PI Gautam Patare. The deceased has been identified as Dashrath Ambadas Rokade (40, Motiwala Colony, Chikalthana).

Police said Rokade is a laborer. His sister's son had a quarrel with the neighbouring children. Rokade intervened and resolved the dispute. However, the parents of other children severely beat him. The issue then reached the police. However, Rokade after the incident was having difficulty in breathing and was rushed to District Civil Hospital (DCH), where he died while undergoing treatment. PSI V J Purnapatre is further investigating the case. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter and parents.

Patare said, in the preliminary report the reason for the death was said to be a heart attack. A case will be filed against the concerned people only once the final post-mortem report is received.