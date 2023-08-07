Man kidnapping and rapping minor girl arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man kidnapped and raped a 17-year-old minor girl from Waluj industrial area. The Waluj MIDC police rescued the girl detained in Buldhana district and arrested the accused Akshay Rathod (20, Pimparkhed, Buldhana, presently living in Bajajnagar. He has been remanded in police custody for four days.

Akshay lured a 17-year-old girl into his love trap. He gained his confidence and eloped with her on June 13. Her parents and relatives searched for her everywhere but could not find her. The next day, her parents lodged a complaint with the Waluj MIDc police that their daughter has been kidnapped.

During the interrogation, the police received the information that Akshay has detained her at Kingaon Raja in Buldhana district.

Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Suresh Kacche, Yashwant Gobade, Suraj Agrawal, Hanuman Thoke, Rohit Chindhale, Priyanka Talwande, and others went to Kingaon Raja on Sunday and rescued the girl. The girl told the police that the accused after kidnapping her sexually exploited her. Akshay was produced before the court and he was remanded in police custody till August 10. PSI Sandeep Shinde is further investigating the case.