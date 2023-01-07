Man loses mobile phone; loses Rs 1L too

Aurangabad

Fraudsters stole Rs 1.04 through phone pay on the lost mobile phone of a retired employee.

Police said Dilip Vishwasrao Patil (60, Trimurti Chowk) is a retired employee. He had gone to Nilanga on April 26 but lost his mobile phone while travelling. Later, he found that some unidentified person withdrew Rs 1.04 lakh from his account through phone pay operated from his lost phone. When Patil realized it, he lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police station PI V M Kendre is further investigating the case.