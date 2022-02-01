Man murdered in a brawl in Madani

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

Three persons were injured in a fight at Madani in Sillod tehsil on Monday due to pity reasons. Suryanandan Pandurang Kalbhile (40) succumbed to his injuries at the government hospital on Tuesday. A case of murder has been registered at Ajanta police station and the accused have been taken into custody.

According to police, Sunil Ramrao Kalbhile (33) called Dnyaneshwar Kaluba Kalbhile standing in front of his house to go to the funeral at 8 am on Monday. Meanwhile, Anna Natuba Kale who was passing on his motorcycle stopped and started an argument with Sunil. Dnyaneshwar mediated and the dispute was settled. But after a few minutes, Kale along with Dilip Kale, Shantaram Kale, Anil Kale, Vinod Kale, Vandana Kale, Mangala Anna Kale and Shahuba Kale came to Sunil's house and started a fight. Sunil's cousins Ankush and Suryanandan Kalbhile, who had come to settle the quarrel, were severely beaten by Vinod Kale and were hit on the head with an iron rod. Suryanandan was seriously injured. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. A case was registered against the assaulters on the complaint of Sunil in Ajanta police station. According to sources, the quarrel between Kalbhile and Kale was due to the dispute over the chairmanship of the school committee.