Man murders brother over wage money dispute in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man murdered his younger brother over the distribution of wage money at Digao in Kannad tehsil of the district on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Bhimrao Awhad (36) while the name of the accused is Vinod Bhimrao Awhad.

Bhimrao Awhad from Digao has four children. The eldest of them is Prakash while the second oldest is Vinod.

The name of his third son is Sunil Awhad. All of the trio lived with their parents. All three are married but, their wives do not live with them.

The trio were earning their living as labourers. Three or four days ago, their parents had gone to Mumbai for work at a hospital and were staying with their youngest son (fourth one).

As usual, the trio worked under a construction mason in Khediphata and returned home on Tuesday evening. They brought chicken and prepared biryani. When the elder brother Prakash went out, the two brothers-accused Vinod and deceased Sunil, drank liquor together.

An argument started between them over the distribution of wages. The argument escalated and Vinod stabbed his younger brother Sunil repeatedly in the neck and back with a knife that was lying nearby.

Sunil was seriously injured in the incident. The neighbours informed Sarpanch Punjaram Susundre and Gram Panchayat member Digambar Susundre about this. They immediately sent the injured Sunil to the rural hospital in Sillod with the help of the villagers.

Doctors of the hospital examined him and declared him dead. Upon receiving information about the incident, Assistant Police Inspector of Pishor Police Station Shivajirao Nagve along with his colleagues reached the spot.

Based on the complaint of Prakash Awhad, a case of murder was registered with Pishor police against Vinod Awhad. The last rites were performed on Sunil at Digao at 4 pm on Wednesday after the post-mortem examination was conducted at 1 pm. He is survived by parents, wife, son and three brothers.

The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime.

The police started the investigation and arrested the accused Vinod while he was asleep in a shed in Khedifata this morning. During the interrogation, he confessed to committing the murder. Sources informed that the police will present the accused in court on Thursday.