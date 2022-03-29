Man returns stolen puppy to owner

Aurangabad, March 29:

A man the father of the suspected thief returned the stolen puppy to its owner. According to details, Abhaysinha Ganpatrao Gaikwad (Snehvardhini Society, Trimurti Chowk) had a pet dog of the Doberman breed.

The puppy of his dog which was playing on the house premises was stolen between 6.30 am to 9 am on March 27. Gaikwad family launched a search for the puppy and learnt that it was stolen by one Nandu Muley.

Abhaysinha Gaikwad made a complaint with Jawaharnagar Police Station. Head constable Jadhav started an investigation. On learning about the case, Nandu’s father handed over the puppy to the complainant immediately. Police are searing for Nandu Muley.