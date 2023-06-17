Man stabs brother-in-law following argument

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law in the stomach following a heated argument at their residence following a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the Kanchanwadi area on June 12, leaving the victim, identified as Ganesh Ghorpade, injured and the suspect, Vinod Subhash Sonwane, currently at large.

According to authorities, Sonawane's wife had temporarily gone to her parents home on June 12 due to her pregnancy. On the fateful night, in an inebriated state, Sonwane visited his in-laws residence in Kanchanwadi and initiated a verbal altercation, questioning the presence of his wife at her parents house.

The situation escalated quickly as Sonwane allegedly threatened his father-in-law's life and brandished a knife. Ghorpade intervened in an attempt to defuse the situation. But Sonawane stabbed Ghorpade in the stomach before fleeing the scene. Satara police have initiated an investigation and filed a case on Ghorpade's complaint.