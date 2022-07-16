Man stealing cigarette boxes held in Beed

Aurangabad, July 16:

The crime branch police arrested a thief stealing cigarette boxes from a shop at Beed Bypass area from Beed. The police have seized the stolen articles and a car worth Rs 4.90 lakh from him. Two more accused in this crime are still at large and he police have launched a massive manhunt. The arrested has been identified as Shaikh Salman Shaikh Rashid (27, Gandhinagar, Beed).

Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav informed that the police received the information that the thief who had stolen cigarette boxes from a shop at Beed By-pass, a month back is at Beed. Accordingly, a police team including PSI Kalyan Shelke, Shaikh Habib, Azhar Qureshi, Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Solunke, Sanjay Gavade, Nitin Deshmukh, Sandeep Sanap went to Beed and arrested the Salman from his house.

Salman confessed that he had stolen the boxes with the help of his friends Shaikh Salman Shaikh Sadiq (Khasbaug, Beed) and Shaikh Farooq Shaikh Nabi(Mominpura, Beed). Later, they took the cigarette boxes in a car (MH03 AR 1436) to Beed. Both of his accomplices are at large.